Bully Ray & Mark Henry React To New WWE World Heavyweight Title

Triple H revealed the new WWE World Heavyweight Title on RAW last night, with the new champion set to be crowned at Night of the Champions on May 27th. Mark Henry and Bully Ray discussed the news on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio. Henry said he is happy to see the World Title return, while Bully Ray said he is not a fan of adding another title because it will make it unclear who the top guy is in WWE, but that now that they have, the new champion needs to defend the belt all the time. Highlights are below.

Mark Henry on the new title: “It just brought back fond memories and I’m glad to see it back. I don’t want it to become an incarnation of the 24/7 title. If you challenge for that belt, I want it to be defended. You can make it a TV spectacle. Every week we could have a championship entrance, a championship match. It would be awesome.”

Bully Ray on the new World Champion needing to defend the belt often: “I do believe, that whoever becomes this new world champion, needs to defend this championship all the time. A true iron horse, a true work horse, a throwback to the world champions of the past. I’ll just say Ric Flair, for lack of a better example right now, who would defend the championship seven days a week and twice on Sundays, as those old school guys used to say.”