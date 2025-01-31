Bully Ray Praises Oba Femi, Says ‘Sky’s the Limit’ For Him

Bully Ray is a believer in Oba Femi, noting that the NXT Champion has a ton of potential to become a major player for WWE. Bully spoke about Femi on Busted Open After Dark and you can see some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On Femi’s potential: “Sky’s the limit for Oba. Total package to me, and I get to see Oba on a weekly basis now doing Busted Open: After Dark from the [Performance Center]. I wanted to have Oba on Busted Open: After Dark, but we had Oba on like two weeks ago on Busted Open. I was impressed as all hell with some of the answers he gave.”

On not wanting to see Femi go to the main roster too quickly: “You know, and as a matter of fact, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory said to Oba Femi basically what I was saying about Roxanne Perez a couple of months ago. They’re like, ‘Oh Oba, you’re gonna go up there, you’ll be there for six months, blah, blah, blah, you’ll fizzle out because they won’t have anything for you.'”