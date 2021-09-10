Bully Ray On AEW Having the Wrestling Fanbase’s Enthusiasm, If AEW Has Become WWE’s Competition

AEW’s momentum is a big topic in wrestling right now, and Bully Ray weighed in on the matter in Sean Waltman’s latest podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on Pro Wrestling 4 Life and talked about AEW’s momentum coming out of All Out; you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On whether AEW All Out is a the game changer fans believe it to be: “I think these companies are going in two completely different directions. One company is a traditional pro-wrestling company. The other one is very much, week by week becoming more and more, sports entertainment. AEW is as close to competition as WWE has had in forever. We’ve already seen a little skirmish and how it ended up.”

On AEW’s momentum and energy: “AEW has the energy and the enthusiasm of the pro-wrestling fanbase. Because they are giving fans everything that these fans feel that they are not getting from the WWE. When you look back in history and you go ‘Okay this worked, and this worked, and this worked. Why don’t we just try to repackage it and do it again? What I’m seeing is Tony Khan and AEW have looked back and said ‘Okay, this worked in ECW, this worked in the Attitude Era, this worked in WCW. I’m gonna put it all together in a big bowl, call it AEW and I’m gonna pour it out there for the wrestling fans to enjoy’”

On Tony Khan’s fandom helping him know what works and what doesn’t: “Tony was a huge fan! I mean, as a 12 year old kid, he’s sitting in the third row of the ECW arena. He got to experience a real wrestling revolution live. His eyes saw it, his ears heard it… being a fan all his life. Knowing what worked and what didn’t work.”