– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray reacted to Gunther beating Jey Uso to regain the World Heavyweight Championship. Bully Ray heavily praised the match. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Jey Uso losing the world title to Gunther: “I have zero problem with it … I had mentioned Jey Uso didn’t feel like a World Heavyweight Champion, he felt like the guy that won the World Heavyweight Championship. I loved the match, I really did and I loved it for the last four to five minutes … they exchanged sleeper holds, think about that, it’s 2025 in a world where professional wrestling is about flips and finishes and kick-outs and superkicks and Code Reds and Canadian Destroyers … they just kept reversing the sleeper.”

On how the fans became invested in the finish: “They had that crowd eating out of the palm of their hand for a sleeper hold, it doesn’t matter what move you’re doing, it matters how you build to that move … and those two guys did a phenomenal job with it.”

The match ended Jey Uso’s title run at 51 days. It marks Gunther’s second run with the belt.