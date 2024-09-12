Bully Ray Praises Wade Barrett’s Recent Work on WWE Raw

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised the recent work of WWE Raw broadcaster Wade Barrett, especially his recent segment with Drew McIntyre. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Barrett: “I want to throw out some props to Wade Barrett. Not only is Wade Barrett excellent at the announce table, but Wade Barrett was so damn good last night with Drew McIntyre, and Wade Barrett didn’t do much. But what he did really, really caught my eye, and I am a huge fan of talent who can do so much with so little.”

On Barrett’s segment working with Drew McIntyre: “Wade added so much to that segment last night. And it was, it was so small, but to me, the believability factor in the way Wade Barrett just stood up and he looked dead through Drew McIntyre as if to say, we’re friends, we’re buddies, we go back a long time. But what you’re doing right now is wrong, and I will eye you down if I need to.”

You can check out a video of that WWE Raw segment with Wade Barrett and Drew McIntyre below: