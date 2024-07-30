– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the WWE Undisputed Championship matchup between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa at this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam and what he expects to happen. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on The Bloodline at WWE SummerSlam: “I think the Bloodline definitely takes a step backwards. The Bloodline has done a tremendous job of beating the crap out of anybody associated with Cody Rhodes. And now it’s going to take somebody to come back that not necessarily wants to associate with Cody, but has unfinished business within his own family.”

On Roman Reigns causing Solo Sikoa to lose at SummerSlam: “I can definitely see the age-old distraction of Roman Reigns music hits, Solo looking, ‘Oh my god, what is this?!’ Cody getting the 1-2-3, Cody getting out of there, Solo and Roman in the stare down, but yes, I believe you need to keep the championship on Cody Rhodes. I think you have your story there with Roman and Solo.”

On a potential program between Cody Rhodes and The Rock: “I would love to see The Rock come in and impose his will on Cody ten times more than he did last year. I don’t want your f***ing catchphrases, I don’t want your playing with the crowd, I want you to be the complete heel … Don’t give me this, ‘Well, he’s still got to be a Hollywood star!’ Nuh uh. When you’re doing TMZ, go be a Hollywood star. When you’re in WWE, be a scumbag heel.”

The title match goes down on Saturday, August 3. WWE SummerSlam will be held at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.