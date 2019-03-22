ROH Officially Announces Bully Ray’s Open Challenge for G1 Supercard

– Ring Of Honor officially announced on Thursday night that Bully Ray has issued his open challenge for a Street Fight at the G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The news confirms what we previously learned at ROH 17th Anniversary over the weekend, when Bully interruped rapper Mega Ran to issue his open challenge as there is no one worthy of facing him in ROH or NJPW. The challenge was issued to any wrestler in any company.

The show takes place on April 6th in New York City and airs live on PPV and free for HonorClub members.

