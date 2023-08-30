– During Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about the late WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, who passed away last week. Bully Ray shared a story of how Terry Funk recorded a promo for him to play t the ECW Arena for the ECW fans. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Terry Funk recording a promo for the ECW Arena: “It happened in December at the ECW arena. I made a phone call to Terry and I asked him to please film something for us. And he did, and it aired in the arena. For me, it was full circle for Terry Funk and my relationship with him to hear to talk to the ECW fans in the ECW arena. And the last thing Terry says in that promo is, ‘D’Von, get the tables.'”

Bully Ray on Terry Funk: “Terry, thank you for everything you ever did for me, my brother D’Von, for ECW, for the wrestling business, for wrestling fans. I will love you forever, my friend.”