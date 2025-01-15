– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained why Kenny Omega should serve as the self-proclaimed “savior” of AEW rather than Jon Moxley. According to Bully Ray, Moxley as a heel isn’t working because fans don’t want to hate Moxley. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on why Kenny Omega should be the savior of AEW: “This whole takeover situation with Mox, if anybody is going to be the savior of the company, to me it’s got to be Kenny Omega. I don’t want to say it’s not going to work, it will work to a degree with the AEW fanbase, but it will never work the absolute way it should work to the umpteenth degree because Jon Moxley’s not a heel.”

On fans not wanting to hate Moxley: “People don’t want to hate Jon Moxley, it’s so, so, so forced, this is why it’s important to have checks and balances, buffers in wrestling, agents, producers who can protect the wrestlers from themselves. Much like actors don’t write their own scripts and their own parts, wrestlers need to be able to not write everything for themselves also. Sometimes you don’t see things.”

Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega are both set for action on tonight’s Maximum Carnage edition of AEW Dynamite. Moxley defends the AEW World Title against Powerhouse Hobbs. Omega will face Brian Cage in a singles bout. Tonight’s show is being held at the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.