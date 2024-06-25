Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Discuss The Working Relationship Between WWE And TNA

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer gave their thoughts on various topics including the working relationship between WWE and TNA Wrestling.

As of late, TNA Wrestling has sent talent, most notably Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, to NXT where she put over NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at Battleground. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

Ray: “60-40 in ‘NXT’s favor,” Bully said. “And I think that’s good for TNA. Because it’s ‘NXT,’ the bigger company, allowing TNA, the smaller company, to play in their sandbox. And if you can play in their sandbox, and you’re getting 40% of the shine, I think that’s really good. Because it would be very easy for TNA to come into ‘NXT’ territory and ‘NXT’ basically say, ‘Hey, this is the way we’re doing it whether you like it or not.’ … but I think ‘NXT,’ I think Triple H, the powers-that-be, are being very gracious.”

Dreamer: “These are different ways of taking care of your talent. Because you’re not gonna say, ‘Hey, we lost the Super Bowl’ … when they review the losers, what do they do? ‘Man, when we landed, we had 40,000 people at the airport celebrating us, celebrating what a game we had….I pay no attention to that stuff … but I know networks do.”