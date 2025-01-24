Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Reflect On Gunther’s World Heavyweight Title Reign

Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer recently shared their thoughts on how Gunther’s World Heavyweight Title reign has gone on Raw. Gunther has held the title for 174 days since he won it at WWE SummerSlam, and the two talked his reign on Busted Open Radio ahead of his title defense against Jey Uso on Raw. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Bully on Gunther’s title reign: “I don’t think there has been as much attention on that championship now that Gunther has it. I think he has been a good, placeholder. I don’t like the word ‘placeholder’ for him, but I think he’s kept the belt exactly where it was. It hasn’t taken a step back, but I don’t think it has taken a step forward.”

Dreamer on Gunther’s creative direction: “Because [of] the wrestling machine that he is. So, if you’re not going to make him a babyface, then he’s got to go for one thing … heat. We need to see him bloody people, choke people out like lifeless, do different things.”