wrestling / News

Bully Ray vs. Atsushi Onita Set For Battleground Championship Wrestling

December 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Atsushi Onita

Japanese wrestling legend Atsushi Onita is returning to the United States in March for a death match against Bully Ray. PWInsider reports that the match will happen on March 26. Also announced for the show is Buddy Matthews vs. Brian Cage.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Atsushi Onita, Battleground Championship Wrestling, Bubba Ray Dudley, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading