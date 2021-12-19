wrestling / News
Bully Ray vs. Atsushi Onita Set For Battleground Championship Wrestling
December 18, 2021 | Posted by
Japanese wrestling legend Atsushi Onita is returning to the United States in March for a death match against Bully Ray. PWInsider reports that the match will happen on March 26. Also announced for the show is Buddy Matthews vs. Brian Cage.
