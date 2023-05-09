Bully Ray Thinks Zelina Vega Should Have Won Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Backlash

Zelina Vega had an emotional experience in her match against Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash, and Bully Ray thinks WWE should have had her win the Smackdown Women’s Title. Ripley retained her title against Vega at the PPV, but Ray and Mark Henry said on Busted Open Radio that they thought WWE should have done a title switch, even if only for a couple of days.

“There are certain times in this business you do things for other reasons beyond just the business,” Ray said (per Wrestling Inc). “I don’t think Zelina is a better wrestler than Rhea, but if there was ever a moment for Rhea to slip on a banana peel and for [Zelina] to get the one-two-three, it was that night in Puerto Rico, just so we could see that championship around her waist with her family coming in the ring [and] looking up at dad in the heavens.”

He continued, “Why not put that championship on her for two days? Why not get her over to the 9/11 memorial to take some pictures … at her dad’s final resting place that she can have forever and ever?”