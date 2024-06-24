Burning Heart Results 6.22.24: Joe Hendry Faces Sam Gradwell, More

Burning Heart Pro Wrestling held its latest show on Saturday with Joe Hendry in action and more. You can see the full results from the Wolverhampton show below, per Fightful:

* Joe Hendry def. Sam Gradwell

* Mark Haskins def. Ethan Allen, Luke Jacobs, MJ Grayson, Scotty Rawk, and Wild Boar

* Lykos Gym def. Hunter Brothers

* No Disqualification Match: RSP def. Drew Parker

* Dani Luna def. Emersyn Jayne

* Trent Seven def. Leon Slater

* Burning Hearts Pro Tag Team Championship Match: Robbie X & Zachary Wentz def. Grizzled Young Veterans