wrestling / News
Burning Heart Results 6.22.24: Joe Hendry Faces Sam Gradwell, More
June 24, 2024 | Posted by
Burning Heart Pro Wrestling held its latest show on Saturday with Joe Hendry in action and more. You can see the full results from the Wolverhampton show below, per Fightful:
* Joe Hendry def. Sam Gradwell
* Mark Haskins def. Ethan Allen, Luke Jacobs, MJ Grayson, Scotty Rawk, and Wild Boar
* Lykos Gym def. Hunter Brothers
* No Disqualification Match: RSP def. Drew Parker
* Dani Luna def. Emersyn Jayne
* Trent Seven def. Leon Slater
* Burning Hearts Pro Tag Team Championship Match: Robbie X & Zachary Wentz def. Grizzled Young Veterans
First ever Burning Heart Pro Wrestling tag team champions!
RSCL – X 💚❎ pic.twitter.com/1wlAR5MjDw
— Burning Heart Pro Wrestling (@burningheartpw) June 24, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details On WWE’s Deal With Indianapolis For Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania and Summerslam
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks WWE’s Partnership With TNA Makes Sense
- More On Reaction In AEW To Shane McMahon Interest Rumors
- Booker T Won’t Work With Dark Side of the Ring Producers Again After Who Killed WCW?