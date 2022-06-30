Bushwhacker Luke Joins International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Board

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has added a big name to its board in Bushwhacker Luke. The IPWHF announced on Thursday that the Bushwhackers member was unanimously selected to join the board of directors. You can see the full press release announcing the appointment below, per PWINsider:

BUSHWHACKER LUKE JOINS IPWHF BOARD

The IPWHF is extremely proud to announce that legendary tag team specialist and fan favorite Bushwhacker Luke has been unanimously selected to join the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame board of directors effective immediately.

A historic career dating back to the 1960s, Luke brings seven decades (1960s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s, 20s) of experience and knowledge to the IPWHF and we couldn’t be any happier to have Luke as a member of the IPWHF board of directors. He will be an integral part of the planning for Induction Weekend 2022 and we look forward to working with him to build “The Hall”.

Induction weekend 2022 is scheduled for August 26-28 2022, based out of the Crowne Plaza Albany – Desmond Hotel located at 660 Albany-Shaker Rd. Albany, NY.

The IPWHF will be located on the second floor of the MVP Arena in Downtown Albany, directly across from the main offices of the Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League, with the grand opening scheduled for Induction Weekend 2022.

MVP Arena is home to the Siena Saints (NCAA), Albany FireWolves (NLL) and the 2021 NAL Champion Albany Empire (NAL) along with numerous concert events and professional wrestling live events throughout the year.

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame is a registered 501(c)3 Not for Profit Organization founded in 2019 dedicated to the preservation and education of the history of Pro Wrestling.

