BUSSY vs. Dirty Dango & Tyler Breeze Set For EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 9

March 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
EFFY's Big Gay Brunch 9 BUSSY Dirty Dango Tyler Breeze Image Credit: EFFY

BUSSY will take on Dirty Dango and Tyler Breeze at EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 9. EFFY announced that he and Allie Katch will battle the former Breezango at his April 6th show in Philadelphia, which is part of The Collective weekend.

The show will stream live on TrillerTV+.

