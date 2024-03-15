wrestling / News
BUSSY vs. Dirty Dango & Tyler Breeze Set For EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 9
March 15, 2024 | Posted by
BUSSY will take on Dirty Dango and Tyler Breeze at EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 9. EFFY announced that he and Allie Katch will battle the former Breezango at his April 6th show in Philadelphia, which is part of The Collective weekend.
The show will stream live on TrillerTV+.
MAIN EVENT SET
for BIG GAY BRUNCH PHILLY
🏳️🌈🥵🍑
BUSSY FACES THEIR TOUGHEST CHALLENGE YET…
🚨👮♂️DIRTY BREEZE!!!!
SOLD OUT!
stream it live on @FiteTV #TRILLERTVPLUS
April 6 2024
11amEST pic.twitter.com/61Ss55TQ65
— EFFY. (@EFFYlives) March 15, 2024
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Says Being Backstage & Offering Advice Is Tough for Him
- Naomi Shares Video Revealing Disguises for Herself, Bayley, & Tamina at AEW Big Business
- Kenny Omega Addresses Darby Allin’s Controversial Glass Spot at AEW Revolution
- Larry Zbyszko Recalls Reaction To Hulk Hogan’s Heel Turn, Coming Up With Scott Hall’s WCW Debut