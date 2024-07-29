C4 Announces Meet and Greet Schedule For WWE Summerslam

C4 Energy Drink, the sponsor of this year’s WWE Summerslam, has announced the schedule for Superstar meet-and-greets leading up to the event.

The Official Energy Drink Partner of WWE, C4 Energy is giving fans to the chance meet their favorite WWE Superstars with two ultimate meet and greet events ahead of SummerSlam.

For the fourth straight year C4 Energy is providing the WWE Universe the opportunity to meet WWE Superstars, Bianca Belair and Street Profits’ Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, and get their photos taken with them inside the C4 ring.

The free event, which drew over 1,500 consumers last year, will also include free sampling of the co-branded C4 Ultimate x WWE products, supercharging them with 300mg of caffeine, allowing consumers to unleash their ultimate undisputed performance, as well as surprise merchandise giveaways.

The two meet and greets include:

Bianca Belair

Thursday, 8/1 from 3pm – 5pm at Walmart (Parking Lot)

8585 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44

Street Profits

Friday, 8/2 from 10am – 12pm at Giant Eagle (Parking Lot)

27264 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070