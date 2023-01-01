Cain Velasquez Comments On Working With Brock Lesnar At Crown Jewel 2019

Cain Velasquez spoke recently on the K100 podcast with Konnan and shared his thoughts about his experience working with Brock Lesnar for WWE in 2019 (via Fightful). He referenced being unfamiliar with the wrestling industry environment at the time but said that he had largely positive memories about the people involved. You can read a highlight and listen to the complete episode below.

On his reactions to his time with WWE and Lesnar: “[Working with Brock was] professional and I would say it was a little uncomfortable. I guess you know, I’m just so new to the wrestling world and everyone that I’ve worked with has been amazing as far as, like you said, we take care of everybody we do really like try to put in some good things in there where everyone gets what they want out of it and making it just for the fans. Working with Brock was interesting, man, that’s all I’m gonna say. It was very different. Again, you try to just learn from your life, you know, and like, ‘Okay, this is what this was. I know for next time,’ if something else ever happens for next time.”