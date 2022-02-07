Calvin Johnson Recalls Playing College Football With Roman Reigns

NFL star Calvin Johnson played football with Roman Reigns in college, and he talked about the Head of the Table during a recent interview. Johnson was a call-in guest the Rich Eisen Show recently, and Eisen actually called him back after their interview when one of his co-hosts mentioned that Johnson was on the same college football team as Reigns at Georgia Tech. You can see some highlights from Johnson’s comments below:

On if he knew Reigns had wrestling in him at the time: “Yeah, yeah. We kind of knew he had a little background from his family, you know, The Rock and all the family background. But I didn’t know nobody, I don’t think anybody knew that he would take off and go from playing football to wrestling, and be the star that he is. That hair is really the star though.”

On Reigns’ success in WWE: “When they come to Atlanta or Michigan, I’m going to reach out to him. I actually connected with him a year or two, right before COVID, it’s been a while now. But no, it’s freaking awesome to see him doing that man, just taking that thing over. I mean, that was Joe though. Joe was great at what he did when he played on the football field, so i expected nothing less.”

