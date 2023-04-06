Cameron Says She Nearly Returned to WWE After Royal Rumble 2022

Cameron made a WWE appearance in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble, and she says she was supposed to return for more appearances. Ariane Andrew returned as Cameron at the January 2022 PPV, and she noted in an appearance in Ring the Belle that she was initially asked to come back for more after the match.

Andrew said that there was a plan for her to return, but that she got a text message that Thursday after saying that her travel was canceled without a reason why. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc):

On being asked to return: “I was supposed to come back. It was such a roller coaster weekend. It was … doing the Rumble, then losing my dad, then getting the call on Tuesday being asked to come back.”

On the plan being to continue her storyline with Naomi: “Naomi didn’t have anybody, and it’s like that was the perfect moment. And after that didn’t happen, I was like ‘When would there ever be another moment like this? It was like perfect timing.'”