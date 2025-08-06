wrestling / News

Cameron Recalls Segment Dancing With Vince McMahon on WWE Raw

August 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Vince McMahon WWE Smackdown, Cameron dancing Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, former WWE Superstar Cameron recalled the segment where The Funkadactyls danced with Vince McMahon on Monday Night Raw in June 2012. Cameron recalled being very nervous for the segment.

Cameron stated (via (via Fightful), “So that definitely was nerve-wracking because this is the boss. But that was his idea. So I was just like, okay, if this is his idea, then this means it’s going to be fun, and he got into it.” She continued, “It was live, so there was no redo. What you see is what you get.”

