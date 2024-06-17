Canadian Independent Star ‘Big Cat’ Scott Henson Passes Away

“Big Cat” Scott Henson who worked throughout the Canadian independent wrestling scene, has passed away. Canadian Apex Wrestling announced that Hanson passed away on Sunday at the age of 40. No word on the details of his passing.

The promotion wrote:

Canadian Apex Wrestling is deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of our Tag Team Champions and beloved friend, Scott Henson. Our hearts are heavy with grief, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Scott, your impact on the Pacific Northwest wrestling community is immeasurable. You were a driving force behind the careers of many, and your contributions often went unnoticed. We love you, Scott, and your absence leaves a void that words cannot express. You will be profoundly missed.

In addition to Canadian Apex, Henson worked for promotions such as 3-2-1 BATTLE!, SOS Pro Wrestling, and BOOM! Pro Wrestling. He was a co-holder of the SOS Tag Team Championships alongside his partner Sarian Soft Paws and worked his last match at BOOM! in April against Shareef Morrow, per Fightful.

Henson was also a co-host of The Worst Year of Our Lives podcast, alongside Sarian and part of the Twitch channel YMSPlays.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Henson.