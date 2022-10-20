Candice LeRae On Her Future Goals In WWE, Wanting To Tag With Johnny Gargano At WrestleMania

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Candice LeRae discussed her future goals in WWE, wanting to tag with Johnny Gargano at WrestleMania, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Candice LeRae on wanting to be like Randy Savage when she was a child: “It was obvious, you have to be one or the other [a Disney princess or professional wrestler] and I was the unpopular like, ‘I’m not gonna tell all these kids what I wanna be when I grow up because I’ll get picked on for it.’ But I was like, ‘I wanna be Macho Man when I grow up, so we’ll just keep that to myself.’ But now I’m like basically Macho Man with fairy wings. Like that’s the coolest thing ever.”

On her future goals in WWE: “I accomplished one of those on Monday. Somehow being California girls, Bayley and I, we’ve tagged with each other, but we had never actually competed against each other. The timing was always just off. She got to WWE before I did, and then she was in NXT and went to the main roster. I got to NXT, and we just kept missing each other. So, to have the Raw season premiere be when we’re wrestling each other for the first time is insane. Another one for me would to actually beat Io [Sky], that would be nice. “[That’s] unfinished business for me. I don’t know how, I did have a few times during pregnancy watching her wrestle where I was like, ‘Man I just cannot beat this girl.’ I’ve just never beaten her. But I guess it’s fine because I think she’s a phenomenal talent, and if that means more matches with her, so be it.”

On wanting to tag with Johnny Gargano at WrestleMania: “Even though I have done WrestleMania technically, it was the battle royal, and I would love to be part of a singles match or, in a perfect world, I would love for me and Johnny to wrestle a mixed tag match at WrestleMania. That would be super awesome for me, especially if it’s against Beth [Phoenix] and Edge. Just put that out there in the universe and hope it happens.”

