wrestling / News
Cannonball Hosted by The Miz NBC Preview Viewership & Rating Numbers
June 30, 2020
Showbuzz Daily reports that Cannonball hosted by The Miz drew 2.748 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on NBC last night. The airing was a special preview, with the show set to make its official debut on USA Network on July 9th.
The Wall on NBC was #1 in total viewers among the national networks last night with 3.991 million viewers, followed by The Rock’s Titan Games with 3.908 million viewers.
