Card For This Weekend’s House Of Glory

House of Glory has an updated lineup for this weekend’s With Glory Comes Pride event. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place in Jamaica, Queens on Friday and streams live on FITE+:

* HOG World Heavyweight Championship Match: Fatu vs. Fred Rosser

* HOG Tag Team Championship Match: The Mane Event vs. The Bookers

* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Ultra Violette vs. Max the Impaler

* HOG Six-Way Cruiserweight Championship Match: Mighty Mante vs. Encore Moore

* Low-Ki vs. KUSHIDA