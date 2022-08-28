wrestling / News

Card For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night Two

August 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA 74 Image Credit: NWA

Night two of NWA 74 takes place tonight, and an updated lineup for the PPV is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET on FITE TV from St. Louis, Missouri:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus
NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille vs. Max the Impaler
MLW Openweight Championship Match: Davey Richards vs. Thrillbilly Silas
NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Street Fight : Pretty Empowered vs. The Hex.
10-Team Battle Royale for NWA United States Tag Team Championships Match: Gold Rushhh, The Now, Miserably Faithful, The Ill Begotten, Ruff ‘n’ Ready, The Fixers, Hawx Aerie, The Country Gentlemen, Team Ambition More TBD
* Best Of Three Falls Match: Colby Corino vs. Caprice Coleman
* Mercurio vs. ‘Magic’ Jake Dumas
* Thom Latimer vs. Judais
* JR Kratos and Partner TBA vs. Aron Stevens & Rodney Mack

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA 74, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading