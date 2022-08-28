Card For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night Two

Night two of NWA 74 takes place tonight, and an updated lineup for the PPV is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET on FITE TV from St. Louis, Missouri:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus

* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille vs. Max the Impaler

* MLW Openweight Championship Match: Davey Richards vs. Thrillbilly Silas

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Street Fight : Pretty Empowered vs. The Hex.

* 10-Team Battle Royale for NWA United States Tag Team Championships Match: Gold Rushhh, The Now, Miserably Faithful, The Ill Begotten, Ruff ‘n’ Ready, The Fixers, Hawx Aerie, The Country Gentlemen, Team Ambition More TBD

* Best Of Three Falls Match: Colby Corino vs. Caprice Coleman

* Mercurio vs. ‘Magic’ Jake Dumas

* Thom Latimer vs. Judais

* JR Kratos and Partner TBA vs. Aron Stevens & Rodney Mack