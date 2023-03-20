wrestling / News
Card Set For NJPW New Japan Cup Final
NJPW has announced the lineup for the New Japan Cup Final, which happens tomorrow at the City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka. It will feature the tournament finals as well as a match for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title. The lineup includes:
* New Japan Cup Final: SANADA vs David Finlay
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Lio Rush
* CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada) vs United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) vs United Empire (Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan)
* Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano, Ren Narita & El Desperado vs HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO)
* Tomoaki Honma, Tomohiro Ishii & Tama Tonga vs BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo, Chase Owens & KENTA)
* Ryohei Oiwa & Shota Umino vs TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.)
* Yuto Nakashima & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Just 2 Guys (DOUKI & Taichi)