– Here is the updated card for tomorrow’s MLW Spring Break event, featuring the continuation of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament…

* Unsanctioned Match: MVP vs. Low Ki (with Stokely Hathaway)

* World Heavyweight Championship Semi-Finals: Matt Riddle vs. ACH

* World Heavyweight Championship Semi-Finals: Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

* Fans Bring The Weapons Match: “Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs. Darby Allin

* Sami Callihan vs. Brody King

* Garza Jr. vs. Último Ninja

* Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta vs. The Dirty Blondes (managed by Col. Robert Parker)

* Barrington Hughes vs. Vandal Ortagun

* Lance Anoa’i vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman