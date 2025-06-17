– Appearing on Busted Open Radio this week, former WWE Superstar and wrestling free agent Carlito discussed his latest WWE run, how he thinks things changed for the better with Vince McMahon no longer in charge of the better, and enjoying his last year in the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Carlito on how things were different for his latest WWE run with Vince McMahon no longer in charge: “It was weird, showing up to work happy. It was just all the tension and all the old school bulls***. … I don’t mean to knock on Vince [McMahon] but he’d have his certain things you’d have to do this way, and then the next day it would change. Certain rules, just stupidity. They liked people walking around on eggshells, because it was the only game in town and they liked the boys knowing that.”

On how talent is treated better now: “I just like that a bunch of that B.S. is gone now, and people just go there, show up, and do their work. What can I complain about? I had a blast those last few years. Especially that last year.”