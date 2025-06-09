Carlito Set For First Post-WWE Appearance

Carlito is set to make his first post-WWE appearance as he has been booked for Wrestlecon during Summerslam weekend. It happens on August 1 (2-6 PM) and August 2 (10 AM to 2 PM) at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriot in Newark, NJ.

Other guests include The Great Muta, The Honkytonk Man, Victoria, Rob Van Dam, Karie Forbes, Deonna Purrazzo, Mina Shirakawa, Saraya, The Godfather, Matt Cardona, Sting, Will Ospreay, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Abullah the Butcher, Rikishi, Kazuchika Okada, Tony Atlas, Dan Spivey appearing in costume as Waylon Mercy, Kiera Hogan, Kevin Kelly, Evil Uno, Tasha Steelz, Koko B. Ware and Lex Luger. WWE ID Talents Brad Baylor, Jackson Drake, Sean Legacy and Ricky Smokes will appear.