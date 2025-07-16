Carlito Set For Title Match At HOG High Intensity

Carlito will battle for the HOG Heavyweight Championship at the company’s High Intensity show next month. House of Glory announced that Carlito will battle Charles Mason for the title at their August 1st show in New York City.

You can see the full announcement below:

MASON VS CARLITO SIGNED FOR HIGH INTENSITY FRIDAY AUGUST 1ST IN NYC

House of Glory Wrestling is proud to announce another blockbuster match for High Intensity—our biggest event of the summer—live from the NYC Arena on Friday, August 1st! Wrestling fans around the world will witness a clash of egos, eras, and intensity as “The Root of All Evil” Charles Mason defends his HOG Heavyweight Championship one-on-one with WWE Legend Carlito in a battle destined to leave its mark on HOG history.

After months of controversy, dominance, and psychological warfare, Charles Mason has positioned himself as one of the most despised figures in the HOG universe. But now, he’s met with a challenge unlike any before—Carlito, the cool and unpredictable veteran, who isn’t afraid to make a statement and spit in the face of anyone who doesn’t want to be cool.

Carlito makes his return to House of Glory not just to compete—but to shut Mason down. With his legacy on the line and the NYC crowd firmly behind him, Carlito is ready to prove that experience, swagger, and toughness can still outmatch money, manipulation, and madness.

Will the unhinged and calculated Charles Mason add another legend to his list of victims—or will Carlito humble the self-proclaimed savior of pro wrestling?

Don’t miss this must-see showdown and an unforgettable night of action, drama, and high-octane energy at High Intensity.

Tickets available now at HOGwrestling.net. General admission starts at $25!

Watch it LIVE exclusively on TrillerTV+!

