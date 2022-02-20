wrestling / News
Carlos Cabrera Joins AAA Announce Team After WWE Release
February 19, 2022 | Posted by
Following his recent WWE release, Carlos Cabrera joined the AAA announce team at the Rey de Reyes show on Saturday night and it was announced that he is the newest member of the AAA broadcast team.
#CarlosCabrera y #HugoSavinovich reunidos en Lucha Libre AAA.
¡Todo puede pasar en la Gira del #30AniversarioAAA! #ReyDeReyes pic.twitter.com/RouELysZkH
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 20, 2022
