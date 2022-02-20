wrestling / News

Carlos Cabrera Joins AAA Announce Team After WWE Release

February 19, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Lucha Libre AAA FITE

Following his recent WWE release, Carlos Cabrera joined the AAA announce team at the Rey de Reyes show on Saturday night and it was announced that he is the newest member of the AAA broadcast team.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Carlos Cabrera, Ashish

More Stories

loading