Carlos Cabrera Released From WWE

In a statement released to Lucha Libre Online, it was announced that WWE has released Carlos Cabrera from his contract after 29 years.

Cabrera was part of the Spanish commentary team for that entire time, since 1993, as the play-by-play announcer. He worked with Hugo Savinovich until 2011 and then Marcelo Rodriguez until recently. There’s no word on why he was let go from the company.

The statement reads:

