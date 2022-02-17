wrestling / News
Carlos Cabrera Released From WWE
In a statement released to Lucha Libre Online, it was announced that WWE has released Carlos Cabrera from his contract after 29 years.
Cabrera was part of the Spanish commentary team for that entire time, since 1993, as the play-by-play announcer. He worked with Hugo Savinovich until 2011 and then Marcelo Rodriguez until recently. There’s no word on why he was let go from the company.
The statement reads:
Breaking News: As first reported by Lucha Libre Online, former Spanish announcer Carlos Cabrera has been released from his WWE contract after 29 years with the company. —
-Michael J. Morales Torres, J.D., B.A.
Press & Public Relations Director, Lucha
🚨🚨🚨¡ÚLTIMA HORA!🚨🚨🚨
Tal y como acaba de reportar Hugo Savinovich en EXCLUSIVA para Lucha Libre Online, el legendario anunciador en español, Carlos Cabrera, ha sido despedido de la WWE luego de 29 años con la empresa. pic.twitter.com/QXu1gUA1aO
— Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) February 17, 2022
