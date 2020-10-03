Carmella Responds to Negative Comments on Her Return, Says Comments on Her Looks Are Disgusting

– As previously reported, Carmella returned on SmackDown last night and was revealed as the mystery woman on the vignettes that had been appearing on the show in recent weeks. In her latest vignette, Carmella appeared to express a change in attitude, and it looked like she was turning heel. Earlier today, Carmella took to Twitter to respond to the reception she’s received on social media on her return to TV.

She stated, “Been off TV & out of the public eye for over five months. I come back for one night & the amount of negative comments I see just based on my looks alone is disgusting. I forgot what a toxic place social media can truly be. Thank god I know what a hot ***** I am.” You can view that tweet here: