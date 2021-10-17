Carmella On Emotions Of Being Drafted From WWE SmackDown To Raw, Working With Liv Morgan

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Carmella discussed the emotions of being drafted from WWE SmackDown to Raw for the first time, working with Liv Morgan, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Carmella on the emotions of being drafted from SmackDown to Raw: “This is our family. We spend more time on the road than we do at home, so the girls you’re surrounded with in your locker room, they become your family. I’ve been on SmackDown since the inception of the draft back in 2016, so this is all I’ve known. I take pride in knowing SmackDown has always had a very positive locker room and great comradery. I take a lot of pride in that because I’ve only ever been on SmackDown. That is my locker room – the girls there, I love. I’m excited for Raw because I do feel like our locker room on Raw is gonna be great too, but I think people forget – Bianca did an interview and said Carmella and I are the glue that has held SmackDown together over the last year. And of course, there’s [the reaction] of, ‘Carmella? What does she do? All she does is lose and she sucks and this and that.’ People forget there’s so much more that goes on behind the scenes than what you just see on TV. I take pride in knowing Bianca can go out there and say that about me. That means so much to me. I think just being a part of this environment and locker room has been so special to me.”

On working with Liv Morgan: “Liv is a firecracker. She is so incredibly talented, and a match that I’m really, really proud of is our match at Extreme Rules. We had some time, and that’s something that has been a root of frustration lately on SmackDown because it’s a two-hour show. We don’t get a lot of time to show what we can do. So, we finally had this pay-per-view match and we had I think 10 minutes, and we killed it. We had a great match and she won, and I was so happy for her. I think it’s her time and she’s kind of been deprived this whole time. She was thrown into this tag team when she first debuted with girls she didn’t know, and she made that work. She lost her tag team partners and now she’s trying to reinvent herself, and the fans are so behind her. They want this for her so bad. All I want is for her to succeed.”

