Carmelo Hayes Reflects On Transitioning To WWE Main Roster: ‘Its a Different Beast’

Carmelo Hayes recently weighed in on the experience of transitioning from NXT to the main roster, noting that they’re entirely different worlds. Hayes was a guest on Gorilla Position and was asked about the move to the main roster and more; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On how Trick Williams would do on the main roster:“I don’t know what he can do on the main roster because it’s yet to be seen. This is a whole different beast. NXT is one thing. When I got here, it was a whole brand new thing for me. I had to figure it out on my own, so that’s yet to be seen.”

On his own move to WWE Smackdown: “It wasn’t easy and it’s still not easy. I’m still trying to figure out my footing and things like that. It’s easy to be the big fish in the small pond, but when you come up where everybody’s a shark and all these guys have been doing it for a long period of time, you have to find out. Get in where you fit in.”