Cash Wheeler Recalls His Gruesome Arm Injury On AEW Dynamite, Initial Reaction To What Had Happened

In a recent interview on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Cash Wheeler discussed his gruesome arm injury on AEW Dynamite, his initial reaction to it in the ring, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Cash Wheeler on his gruesome arm injury on Dynamite: “I was like, ‘That’s not my arm. That hook is not in my arm, no way in hell. Like, I’m just crazy right now.’ Because I intentionally thought it was pinched between some metal because I fell and I kind of landed awkwardly laying on it. So, I thought my body weight between the turnbuckle and the ring post was pinching it, and I just remember thinking, ‘Oh fuck.’ If you watch it back, you have to turn the volume up and know what you’re looking for, but you can hear me yell ‘fuck.’ And then like, I raised the arm up and that’s when you could see the skin that was still like hooked to it and then I’d give it a little tug and that’s when the hook yanks out and the blood sprays everywhere and that’s when I started saying ‘fuck’ really loud again. That’s when Santana and Ortiz kind of noticed and Dax, the poor guy, his back is to it all, so he has no idea.

On his initial reaction to it: “If you saw me on the apron, I’m trying to – I’m trying to gauge how bad it is. I was like, ‘That’s a gaping hole in my arm. I’m going to go see doc now.’ When I looked up, the skin was still hooked like this, so I could see up the skin of the arm. Once the hook came out, I was like, ‘I just ripped out a whole chunk of it.’ I didn’t know what it was. So, I went to go back and doc and all the guys were able to get it cleaned out. They’re like, ‘You know, you got really lucky.’ I did. All things considered, like the fact that it’s here and not here, two inches more this way. That would obviously have been a really different story…..somebody sent a picture and there’s like, you can see, like, red tip on the hook, and that’s from the blood. I’ve gotten all kinds of pretty crazy different views people sent me or tagged me. I had a bunch of friends ringside for it. My mom was there because it was in Charlotte. Oh yeah, like, they all were freaking out. My childhood best friend was there, Jay, and he hadn’t been to a wrestling show in probably 20 years. Really funny, he’s like, ‘Bro, I saw the hook in your arm. I saw the skin stuck on it.’ But, I just get the weird injuries.”

