Cassie Lee In Attendance At WWE NXT

WWE alumna Cassie Lee was in attendance at this week’s episode of NXT. As noted by fans on Twitter, Lee was in the crowd for Tuesday’s show, where her husband Shawn Spears captured the NXT North American Championship from Tony D’Angelo.

Lee was known as Peyton Royce in WWE and was part of The IIconics with Jessie McKay (Billie Kay). Lee and McKay will reunite for a match at Prestige Wrestling Nothing To Lose next month over WrestleMania weekend.