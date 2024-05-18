– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, former WWE Superstar Cassie Lee recalled The IIconics making their WWE main roster debut on SmackDown in April 2018, attacking Charlotte Flair, allowing Carmella to cash in her Money in the Bank Briefcase to win the SmackDown Women’s Title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cassie Lee on her WWE main roster debut: “I was shaking in my little boots right there. So nervous. I can even tell watching it back and the way I talk, I just don’t have the confidence that I eventually did have. I was just so nervous. This was basically my dreams coming true in this moment. It was such a huge opportunity for us against Charlotte. We had no idea Carmella was going to cash in.”

On having no idea that Carmella was cashing in: “No, no, no idea at all, and then we realized how big of an opportunity that was, and we didn’t actually grasp it until Carmella cashed in. But yeah, this is, I mean, we talk about it all the time. If we could dream up our debut, this is what it would be.”

The IIconics would later go on to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles the following year at WrestleMania 35.