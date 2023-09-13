Cathy Kelley On Why She Exited WWE In 2020, Needing To Work On Her Mental Health

Cathy Kelley exited WWE in 2020 before she returned late last year, and she recently touched on the reasons why she left. Kelley talked about her departure during her appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her exit from WWE in 2020: “While I was really upset at the time over what was going on, just in the world, and then as far as a halt in my career, I really do feel like now I’m grateful for that pause. Because I was going a hundred miles an hour. I was trying to prove myself. So I was doing any opportunity that I could at WWE. I really burned myself out at that point when I was leaving.”

On needing to take some time for herself: “I just had to sit; I had to learn other skills. I taught myself how to write, so I ended up writing a horror screenplay. I ended up writing a pilot with another friend and working on other projects that hopefully will come to fruition one day. Hopefully, the world will get to see, but I worked on a lot of different skills. And then I worked on my mental health because it was really not in a good place when I left.”