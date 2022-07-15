Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 7.14.22  

After a really solid episode of Impact last week we’re back with another interesting card set for the night. Honor No More continues their streak of multi-person tag matches as they square off with the Bullet Club. We’ll also see James Storm wrestle Steve Maclin after he found Maclin in Moose’s lockerroom last week. Storm was looking for Moose but he found a weasel instead. Josh Alexander will team with MCMG as he continues his feud with Violent By Design. Chelsea Green will face off with Mickie James as these two have had issues ever since Green aligned herself with Mickie’s longtime nemesis Deonna Purrazzo. All this and more set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling!

– Recap of the Alan Angels and Mike Bailey match before they were attacked by VBD and VBD called out Josh Alexander prompting Eric Young to come out. Shame it wasn’t Alan and Mike teaming with Josh tonight but I get why not. Love that Alan already feels like a worthy Impact roster member even if it was a one off. They end the recap with VBD brawling with MCMG to make the six man make sense. Glad Josh finally has someone to have his back feel like it was just three weeks ago VBD were talking about how he had no-one.

– Deaner’s backstage with Doring and says that he hasn’t seen Eric so they’ll have to do it alone. He questions if it’s a chance to prove themselves. This was actually a neat little way to do an Impact promo, they should do much more of this.

Violent By Design vs. Josh Alexander & The Motor City Machine Guns

Eric Young has left his boys hanging as VBD make their entrance alone. Josh and the MCMG make their entrances and still no Eric Young. Commentary doing a good job selling Eric’s displeasure with his group. The bell rings and we officially have a handicap match…WAIT…Eric Young is here at the last minute. He makes a full entrance like the true heel he is, Deaner and Doering are still confused, Eric avoids Deaner who is yelling something at him as the match starts. Josh and Deaner grapple and Deaner with a knee to the midsection and slaps to the face, Josh counters with a suplex into a wristlock. Josh with slaps to the back of the head as Shelley tags in dropping Deaner with a series of chops. Shelley with a shoulder breaker and has Sabin do the same from the apron. Sabin tags in shot to the shoulder and then slams it into the mat. Sabin wristlock, Josh tags in uppercut to the arm, Deaner with a chop Josh returns with a stiff one and another that drops Deaner. Deaner in the corner, Josh with an ankle lock, Deaner climbs to the outside for the break with help from Doering, Eric Young with a cheap shot to Josh. Deaner backs Josh into the corner. Doering tags in body slam elbow drop combo. Doering sets Josh in the corner and Deaner tags in, Deaner with an assisted dropkick to the back of Josh Alexander. Deaner chokes away at Josh as the referee counts for the break. Eric Young tags in and they both nail Josh with a kick to the head. Eric covers and pulls Josh to the corner tagging in Doering. Doering with a wristlock, Josh attempts to break free but Doering hits him with a shot and tags in Deaner. Deaner kick to the midsection and suplex into a cover. Josh covers as Shelley breaks up the pin. Deaner with a shot to Josh as he tags in Doering. Eric Young walks away from the group allowing Deaner and Doering to do most of the work. Another elbow drop from Doering. Doering twists at the neck of Josh who fights to his feet but takes a big boot for his effort. Josh fights back with strikes to Doering and tries to lift him onto his shoulders but Doering fights free. Josh with an elbow to the face he bounces off the ropes and runs right into a cross body from Joe Doering. Shelley checks on Josh as we go to break.

Back from break, Sabin tags in and he drops Doering with a dropkick allowing Deaner to tag in, Sabin with an armdrag to Deaner he runs into a right hand from Shelley, one from Sabin another from Sabin, Deaner in the corner he takes some tag team action from the MCMG, Shelley with a diving crossbody to Deaner. Sabin with a neck breaker to Eric Young he rolls out of the ring. Shelley with the flatliner, Sabin with the top rope dropkick, Sabin covers Deaner for two. Sabin lifts Deaner up for the cradleshock, he counters they run into each other with a double cross body and both crawl for tags. Eric and Alexander tag in and we get a stare down. They exchange forearms, Josh with a back body drop to Eric, Josh with a spear to Eric in the corner and a northern lights suplex, Josh covers for two. Josh goes for the C4 Spike but Deaner breaks it up. Eric goes for an enziguri Josh catches him and locks in an ankle lock, Young sends Josh into the corner Alex Shelley tags in, Deaner into the ring he hits Shelley with a neck breaker sending him into Eric who drops Shelley with another neck breaker and covers for two. Sabin tags in they hit some classic MCMG tandem offense on Deaner, Eric Young tags in but they drop him with a double superkick. Doering into the ring, he drops Sabin, setting Shelley up for a powerbomb, Sabin breaks it up, Josh clotheslines Doering out of the ring. Josh assists Sabin onto the apron and he hits Doering with a dive onto the outside. Shelley rolls Deaner into the motor city stretch, Eric tries to make the save but he gets caught in an ankle lock from Josh Alexander. Deaner finally taps just before Eric does as well.

Rating: ***3/4

Review: Really great multi-person tag match to open up the match both teams delivered here. I enjoy the story we have between Eric and VBD they did a good job expanding that in this match. Josh and the MCMG worked really well together so we got a really fun opener here as should be expected given the participants. Interesting stuff after the match as Sabin and Shelley set their eyes on the Impact World Championship. I knew Josh didn’t have any friends.

– Another Killer Kelly promo video, this one didn’t do anything to get me interested in her debut like the last one. Maybe I missed the interesting part but this didn’t do it for me.

Steve Maclin vs. James Storm

Steve Maclin has apparently aligned himself with Moose after helping him defeat Sami Callihan, now Storm wants to take Maclin out before he gets his hands on Moose. Smart thinking by Storm honestly even if it’s not entirely clear why he wants to find Moose, commentary speculates old issues, makes sense Moose is kind of a shit. Lockup, Storm breaks it. Maclin with a go behind and shot to the back. Storm in the corner takes a chop from Maclin, Maclin sends him into the ropes and nails him with an elbow to the face before slapping away at the back of his head taunting the cowboy. Storm fights back, he’s sent into the ropes and returns with a toss of Maclin who regroups in the corner. Storm sends Maclin into the corner and follows looking for a sling blade an hits it slightly but it wasn’t that great. Maclin to the outside to regroup before getting back in at 7. Storm with right hands to Maclin before winding up with a final as Maclin’s backed up into the ropes. Maclin with a shot to the eye as the referee is in the way, Maclin hangs storm up on the top rope and stomps away at Storm into he corner as we go to commercial.

Maclin with the backbreaker as we return. He drops the knee across the back of Storm, Storm fights back he sends Maclin into the corner but Maclin counters with a modified running urinage. Maclin covers for two and then hangs up Storm on the middle rope. Maclin runs and drops the knee across the back of Storm. Maclin sends Storm face first into the top turnbuckle, again on the other side of the ring. He does it again and Storm is hyping himself up as Maclin watches on. Storm turns around into a right hand from Maclin but he blocks it and Storm runs wild on Maclin with a number of strikes. Maclin in the corner, Storm with the neck breaker and covers Maclin for two. Storm with the huricanrana to Maclin off the top rope, Storm up top and hits an elbow drop onto Maclin, he covers but Maclin kicks out at two. Storm with an ugly codebreaker to Maclin, love when people do a codebreaker in Impact cuz Hannifan refuses to call it by it’s name. Maclin dodges a superkick, Storm rolls up Maclin but Maclin kicks out and sends Storm face first into the exposed turnbuckle. Maclin with the DDT and covers for the victory.

Rating: ***1/4

Review: This was a solid match but Storm has the hiccups you’d expect from a guy who has been in the business as long as he has. He’s not bad or too old just things like the ugly codebreaker and sling blade that held this one back a tad.

Post match: The lights go out and Sami appears but Maclin is the smartest man in pro wrestling and runs up the ramp while the lights are out to avoid Sami.

– They play the Ric Flair moment of the week at least this week he’s actually doing something in this clip as he comes out to get his hall of fame ring back from Abyss. Oh man we get Hulk Hogan this week too, he gets brass knuckles from Eric Bischoff who drops Flair with a number of Brass knuckle shots opening Flair up. Classic bad TNA feels quite nostalgic here at least. They had a hell of a crowd, something I always notice when watching these old Impact clips.

– Chris Sabin is backstage and tells Scott to please take him into consideration when considering the next number one contender. He tells Scott he felt something when he held the Impact Wrestling World Championship. Scott tells Sabin he will allow him to earn his World Title shot he says he noticed Shelley helped them win the tag match earlier tonight so next week they will square off to determine the number one contender. That’s a hell of a match and a solid selection for the next #1 contender.

Chelsea Green vs. Mickie James

Last week Deonna lost her #1 contenders match to Mia Yim, now her friend Chelsea looks to settle the score with Mickie James who has recently aligned herself with Mia. Chelsea and Mickie had a close relationship for a while until Chelsea turned her back on Mickie and aligned with Deonna so the history is definitely there. Chelsea with a kiss to Mickie to start this off, Mickie with one of her own. Both women looking to play mind games early. They brawl exchanging strikes as Mickie backs Chelsea into the corner. This breaks down a little bit as they exchange strikes and Chelsea rolls into the ropes. Mickie tries to grab Mickie and Chelsea dumps her onto the outside and it’s a rough landing. Chelsea tells the ref to count as Mickie is slow to get up. Mickie to her feet and Chelsea attempts a baseball slide, Mickie moves and catches Chelsea, Mickie sends Chelsea into the ring post then drops her with a seated senton. Mickie tosses Chelsea back into the ring and heads up to the top rope as Chelsea dumps her off and covers for two. Chelsea with a dropkick to Mickie and again covers for two. Chelsea locks in a camel clutch but Mickie fights free for a moment. Chelsea with a ripcord strike but Mickie ducks. Mickie with a huricanrana out of the corner then a running kick to the face, Mickie covers for two. Chelsea back on the attack and lays into Mickie with some pretty weak strikes. Chelsea with a knee to the back and pulls back on the arms of Mickie James, Mickie bridges to counter out and send Chelsea into the corner. Mickie with a kick to the midsection she bounces off the ropes and runs right into a pump kick from Chelsea Green. Chelsea with a stomp to the back of Mickie’s head sending her face first into the bottom turnbuckle. Chelsea tells Mickie to get the hell out of her ring despite not beating her yet. Chelsea holds the ropes open for Mickie allowing Mickie to hit a very bad kick to the back of the head. Mickie with another kick dropping Chelsea onto the ramp. Mickie crawls up the ramp after Chelsea, but is sent face first into the tron. Chelsea with a slap to Mickie and sends her into the ring, Chelsea runs right into a neck breaker from Mickie James. Chelsea with a forearm to Mickie, Mickie with one of her own then drops Chelsea with a clothesline, then two more. Mickie up top and hits the seated senton onto Chelsea and covers for two. Mickie with the mick kick and covers Chelsea for two but she gets the bottom rope. Chelsea with a shot to the knee, Chelsea with a curb stomp and covers but apparently she had a handful of Mickie’s gear. That was stupid. Chelsea covers again but of course Mickie kicks out. Chelsea goes for the imprettier but Mickie counters and rolls her up for two. Chelsea again with a curb stomp attempt Mickie moves, Chelsea misses an enziguri but Mickie sells anyways, Mickie with a kick to Green. Chelsea rolls up Mickie and gets her feet on the ropes and picks the pin fall victory. Hilariously dump as the referee couldn’t see that but saw the handful of tights which was almost nonexistent.

Rating: **

Review: This match had some good, but a lot of stuff I simply didn’t like. I’m sure some people will highlight the good and say it was much better than I did, but this match just was not good at all given the talent of both women involved. So much went wrong and the finish was no executed well and thus just felt dumb.

– Rosemary is hesitant about taking Taya to the undead realm but she finally agrees and tells her they get in get Havok and get out before they transport to some really dark room with scary sound effects. Rosemary tells Taya her rules don’t apply as she asks about directions and as she’s on a tangent Taya walks into some light. Taya is in an all white room and says this is totally more her vibe. Taya backs up into Havok as Rosemary realizes what has happened and follows Taya into the light. Rosemary of course much less interested in the light but finds Havok and taps her on the shoulder. Taya tells Rosemary she’s so happy to find her and she says “I see you’ve met Jessica” who smiles big at Rosemary to end the segment. This was not very well done given the brightness led to their faces being almost invisible, this felt like a college class project video not something that should be utilized for Impact but there are plenty of Impact fans who enjoy it I just don’t think it’d work anywhere else because of how carny and bad it is.

– We recap Gujar beating Swinger on BTI and he tells Meyers he won so what’s next. Meyers tells Gujar he’s on his way but he can’t challenge until he has that blue checkmark. Does he even have social media?

Tenille vs. Masha Slamovich

Masha with a spinning backfist early sending Tenille to the outside. Masha pulls Tenille back into the ring and hits her with a dragonscrew then a big boot in the corner. Masha lifts her up and hits the snowplow before covering for the win.

Rating: N/A

Review: Another Masha squash over a viable opponent. Masha has grown on the fans and Impact has done well building her up.

– Another recap of the attack on Bailey last week before Gia asks him about the assault. Bailey says he’s been thinking about Deaner a lot. He says his open challenge for his championship has gotten a lot of attention. He tells Deaner if he wanted his attention all he had to do was ask. Bailey says he will have a match with Deaner next week before thanking Gia and walking off.

– Gia asks Mickie what’s next for her and Mickie says you’re only as good as your last match, Gia asks Mickie where shes going and she says she’s going home.

Honor No More vs. The Bullet Club

While Honor No More are making their entrance Heath attacks Vincent from behind taking him out on the ramp and dipping out through the crowd. Back from break and Honor No More spent the last five minutes in a state of pure confusion awaiting the Biz Cliz entrance. Truly the strangest grouping of the Bullet Club of all time if you ask me. It had to be done as Jay White and El-P aren’t around as much but man this group has really felt weirder and weirder over the years. Bey and Eddie start Edwards with a headlock, sent into the ropes by Bey, Eddie with a shoulder block. Bey fights back and hits Eddie with a springboard armdrag then a roll up for two. Eddie tags in Kenny King and he runs right into a kick from Bey. Bey tags Ace in and they hit King with some tandem offense. Ace looking a bit more confident or serious than before his NJPW run. Taven tags in and talks trash to Ace and eats a forearm for his chatting. Ace with a dropkick to Taven. Taven to his feet and drops Ace with a right hand. Bennett tags in and sends Ace into a boot from Taven, Taven looks to dropkick Ace but Bennett gets hit instead. The Bullet Club all enter the ring and everything breaks down. All members of Honor No More sent to the outside and the Bullet Club stand tall before we go to commercial.

Back from break as Karl Anderson tags in and lays into Taven in the corner before launching him into the opposing corner. Gallows tags in and then send Taven into the ropes dropping him with a double shoulder block. Gallows with a series of strikes to Taven in the corner. Taven fights back but bounces off the ropes into a clothesline from Gallows. Bey tags in and uses Gallows for the assisted legdrop. A little too slow on impact as Taven kicks out at two. Taven runs into a kick to the face from Bey, Bey with a spinning kick and Bennett grabs Bey but he’s sent off into the mat. Bey drops all of Honor No More off the apron and hits a dropkick to Bennett through the ropes. Bey on the ropes King holds onto his feet holding him up allowing Taven to hit a backdrop off the ropes. King lays into Bey in the corner. King sent into the corner but Bey counters for a roll up King counters into a boston crab and tags in Eddie Edwards. Bey tries to make a tag but Eddie prevents it and hits Bey with a belly to belly suplex. Bennett tags in and hits Bey with a kick to the chest. Bennett with a clothesline and covers for two. Taven tags in and they hit Bey with a forearm followed by a splash and DVD from Bennett. Taven with a running knee and covers Bey for a two count. King tags in and lays into Bey before tagging in Edwards, they’re keeping Bey separated well. Bey with a spinning kick to Edwards, both men down. Bey makes a tag to Karl and the referee is distracted so its not legal. Honor No More with the beat down on Bey while the ref is distracted. They’re so good at creating an advantage for themselves just to lose later. Taven lifts Bey into a powerbomb from Eddie but he counters with a rana then a kick to the face of Taven he dodges Bennett and tags in Karl this one is legal. Karl takes out all of Honor No More on the apron and hits Taven with a scoop slam he bounces out of the turnbuckle and hits a senton onto Taven. Karl with a neck breaker to Taven and he plays it up. He tags in Doc and calls the magic killer. Eddie slides in and breaks it up. Gallows drops Eddie, King drops Gallows, bey drops King, Bennett drops King, Ace drops Bennett, Taven drops Ace, Gallows with a big boot to Taven. Karl slides in they attempt a Magic Killer to Taven Bennett distracts the ref allowing Maria to hit Gallows with a lowblow. Blockbuster to Karl, Eddie with the boston knee party. Taven off the top and he covers Gallows for the victory.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: Pretty much the typical eight man tag on Impact including the breakdown at the end but finally Honor No More get a victory in one of these so i’m cool with it. Nice little main event.