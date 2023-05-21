wrestling / News
CCW Flatline Results 5.20.23: Billie Starkz Defends Global Fighting Title, More
CCW held their latest show Flatline on Saturday, with Billie Starkz in action and more. You can check out the results from the Paulsboro, New Jersey show, which aired on Title Match Network, below (per Fightful):
* Harleen Lopez def. Avery Jax
* The Vanity Twins def. Layla Luciano & Taira James
* BCP ICONS Championship Match: Cosmic def. Nikii Duke
* Paris Van Dale def. Kaia McKenna
* Ladies Night Out Championship Match: Janai Kai def. Renee Michelle
* CCW Championship #1 Contender’s Match: KiLynn King def. Vita VonStarr
* CCW Network Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match: Notorious Mimi def. Brittany Blake, Jordan Blade, Laynie Luck, Myla Grace and Ultra Violette
* CCW Global Fighting Championship Match: Rebecca Scott def. Billie Starkz
.@MylaGrace_x and @LaynieLuck are having too much fun #CCWFlatline pic.twitter.com/M4zmy6dge6
— Cody Nichols (@AllEliteCody) May 21, 2023
HOLY SH*T #CCWFlatline @BillieStarkz @rebeccajscott_ pic.twitter.com/4qtARVSG3P
— Cody Nichols (@AllEliteCody) May 21, 2023
.@rebeccajscott_ takes back what is hers! 👏 #CCWFlatline pic.twitter.com/7YHx0Ir5BN
— Cody Nichols (@AllEliteCody) May 21, 2023
