Cedric Alexander Staying Motivated When Not Being Used On TV

In an interview with TV Insider, Cedric Alexander spoke about how he was able to stay motivated during periods where he wasn’t being featured on WWE TV. Here are highlights:

On staying motivated when not featured: “For the down part of my career, it was the Main Event shows and house shows . When I wasn’t on TV regularly or in a storyline, I was still able to go out and do my thing and show I’m still awesome. That was a lifesaver when I wasn’t doing much on TV.”

On how far in advance he knew he was joining the Hurt Business: “This is something that had been discussed in multiple variations for a while. I remember mentioning it to Bobby close to a year ago. It was an off-handed conversation. I remember talking before me and Ricochet was even involved against them. We thought it would be really awesome. It has been in the works for some time, but it wasn’t how we expected it to go.”

On comparisons to the Nation of Domination: “When we first started, people might say, “Oh, this is another Nation of Domination.” I feel like the group is a positive spin on strong, Black men. At the same time, we don’t want to spread the idea that race is the driving force. It just so happens we are four strong, Black men who believe in themselves. That’s a great thing to have on TV right now, especially when racial injustice is still prevalent and things are looked at so negatively. When you have four men with a positive goal in mind to succeed and be the best they can be, why not go for it?”