WWE to Celebrate 60th Anniversary Of WWE Championship This Week

WWE is commemorating the 60th anniversary of the WWE Championship this week. The company announced on Sunday that this week is WWE Championship Week on social media in honor of the occasion, as you can read below:

WWE celebrates 60 years of the WWE Championship

This week marks the 60-year anniversary of sports-entertainment’s most prestigious title, the WWE Championship.

Now in the possession of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the WWE Title was first won by “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers on April 25, 1963.

In the decades following Rogers’ seminal feat, as WWE grew from a regional operation to the global phenomenon that it is today, the WWE Championship remained a constant. It has stood alone as the ultimate prize to all Superstars, a coveted distinction reserved for only the best of the best, with luminaries such as John Cena, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Bruno Sammartino counted among its titleholders.

In recognition of the title’s 60-year milestone, today WWE is kicking off WWE Championship Week, a weeklong celebration on social media.

Stay tuned to WWE’s social channels all week long to relive or discover for the first time the epic clashes, unforgettable moments and larger-than-life champions that have made the WWE Title an enduring force for more than half a century. From special editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, to original video features and never-before-seen photos, WWE Championship Week is not to be missed!