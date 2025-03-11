Cesar Duran Homecoming Set For MLW Battle Riot VII

MLW has announced a homecoming for Cesar Duran at MLW Battle Riot VII. The company announced on Monday that Duran, who is the new president of MLW, will have his homecoming at the April 5th show in Los Angeles, California.

The full announcement reads:

New MLW president Cesar Duran’s homecoming set for Battle RIOT VII in Los Angeles on April 5

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Cesar Duran’s homecoming at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

The stage is set for an unforgettable night of high-stakes action as Major League Wrestling (MLW) welcomes “El Presidente” César Durán for his long-awaited return to Los Angeles at Battle RIOT VII on April 5. Durán, who has long called LA home, is ready for a memorable homecoming, promising an event filled with shocking surprises and exciting opportunities for MLW’s renegades.

This past Saturday, Durán was named president of MLW, assuming full control over the day-to-day operations of the league’s wrestling operations. His executive power extends to overseeing everything from matchmaking and athlete acquisition to contract negotiations and recruitment. “El Presidente” has the authority to approve all fight cards, ensuring that each matchup is carefully crafted for maximum impact and excitement for the fans. Durán also oversees MLW’s relationships with wrestlers, managers, and fight camps, giving him an unparalleled influence in the league.

This marks Durán’s first appearance in Los Angeles in years, the city where his profile as a powerhouse promoter and impresario first exploded. Over the years, Los Angeles has played a critical role in Durán’s rise to prominence, and now, he promises that LA will be the perfect setting for his MLW renegades. “LA has always been my home, and this city demands the best. The Battle RIOT will be a homecoming like no other,” Durán said.

In a bold move this past Saturday, Durán wasted no time asserting his control over MLW. Using his newfound power as president, he swiftly terminated Eric Bischoff as executive producer and ushered in a new era. Durán has already made waves by granting free agent Alex Kane the opportunity to participate in the highly anticipated Battle RIOT.

What does César Durán have in store for this monumental homecoming? One thing is certain – the Battle RIOT promises to be a night filled with shocking surprises and unexpected opportunities. Fans will witness firsthand what happens when power, ambition, and opportunity collide in the squared circle.