Cesar Duran Is Working On Giving MLW More Lucha Libre Elements

Cesar Duran is a big part of MLW, and he says he wants to put more lucha libre into the product. The Azteca Underground leader spoke with SEScoops’ Scoitt Fishman and talked about incorporating more lucha content into the show, saying that he’s looking forward to using those aspects to build MLW’s audience. You can check out a couple highlights below:

On bringing more lucha libre to the company: “They are going to make this show something that will take the audience from other promotions very fast. You wait and see. That’s what I’m looking forward to. We are having a big component of lucha libre to MLW. The audience will love it. I’m trying to put more lucha libre style into the mix.”

On his relationship with John Hennigan and Taya Valkyrie: “I feel like I grew up with them… Everyone on Lucha Underground wants to come with us, even those from WWE. When they knew I joined MLW they called. I think you know who I’m talking about.”

On the backstage atmosphere with the arrival of MLW Underground on Reelz: “You get the feeling everyone wants to make this a big thing. There is a sense on his end that this is only the beginning for the company, saying “I think it’s going to go to big places.”