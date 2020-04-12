wrestling / News
WWE News: Cesaro Set For This Week’s New Day Podcast, Total Bellas Bonus Scene
April 12, 2020
– Cesaro will be the guest on this week’s Feel the Power podcast with The New Day. Big E. released a clip of Cesaro from this week’s episode, which releases tomorrow; you can check that out below.
New #NewDayPod drops on the morrow! pic.twitter.com/57rkQWmgD5
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) April 12, 2020
– The Bella Twins posted a new bonus scene from Total Bellas that you can see below, with Nikki and Brie planning a therapy retreat:
