WWE News: Cesaro Set For This Week’s New Day Podcast, Total Bellas Bonus Scene

April 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cesaro

– Cesaro will be the guest on this week’s Feel the Power podcast with The New Day. Big E. released a clip of Cesaro from this week’s episode, which releases tomorrow; you can check that out below.

– The Bella Twins posted a new bonus scene from Total Bellas that you can see below, with Nikki and Brie planning a therapy retreat:

