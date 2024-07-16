Chad Gable Allies With Creed Brothers On Raw, Chased Off By Wyatt Sicks

Chad Gable has joined forces with The Creed Brothers, but were run off from an attack on Bo Dallas by the Wyatt Sicks on WWE Raw. Gable called out Dallas on Monday night’s show and said he’d figured out who Uncle Howdy is. Dallas came out and was blindsided by the Creed Brothers, which led to a beatdown of Dallas.

Dallas laughed as he was beat down and the Wyatt Sicks came to the ring, with Dallas joining them. Gable and the Creeds escaped: