– During a recent interview with The Jay Ferruggia Show, WWE Superstar Chad Gable discussed his interest in opening up a potential wrestling school, his obsession with video production, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chad Gable on possibly opening his own wrestling school: “I have entertained the idea of opening a wrestling school. I could see myself doing that, and I think I would enjoy it very much. On the flip side of that, if I was to totally switch careers, I got my degree in media design. I’m still pretty infatuated with motion graphics and video production.”

On his fascination with video production: “I don’t always do it, I don’t do it as consistently as I should while I film myself and put out these reels of training sessions. I don’t like to watch myself work out, that’s not why I do them, I do them to use my equipment and edit and get in the zone. That does it for me, no matter what. Even if it’s not there when I sit down, within ten minutes of editing or shooting or anything, I’m gone. I can do it for hours and not know that the time has passed.”

On his obsession: “I’m super obsessed with that stuff. Before I started with WWE, one of my big dreams was to work on title sequences for movies because it combines both worlds; filmmaking and motion graphics and animation, which are my favorites. I’m a geek for title sequences. There is so much work and intricacy that goes into that stuff that people don’t care about, ‘No, that’s art!’ I’m a geek for that stuff. I could see myself doing that.”