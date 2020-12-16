Chad Gable Trains Otis at Alpha Academy (Video)

– Otis and Chad Gable shared a new video today showing Otis train with Gable at the “Alpha Academy,” which you can view below. Otis managed to complete his first pull-up.

Chad Gable tweeted, “Training continues at the Alpha Academy. ⁣@otiswwe costing us that match last Friday was a great lesson in Alpha philosophy for him, and he understands that. Even still, we have a LOT of work to do…⁣#AlphaAcademy”

Meanwhile, Otis wrote on the training, “#AlphaAcademy I Did my First PULL UP Ohhh YEAAA ‘The LOAD’ @WWEGable keepin the #PrimeBEEFcondition COMINNNNNNN’ In Life we have Tests….. We may fail the Tests……. But One Thing is Certain #OTISnGABES are Gonna ACE That Test! #BlueCollarBrawler.”

