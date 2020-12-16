wrestling / News
Chad Gable Trains Otis at Alpha Academy (Video)
– Otis and Chad Gable shared a new video today showing Otis train with Gable at the “Alpha Academy,” which you can view below. Otis managed to complete his first pull-up.
Chad Gable tweeted, “Training continues at the Alpha Academy. @otiswwe costing us that match last Friday was a great lesson in Alpha philosophy for him, and he understands that. Even still, we have a LOT of work to do…#AlphaAcademy”
Meanwhile, Otis wrote on the training, “#AlphaAcademy I Did my First PULL UP Ohhh YEAAA ‘The LOAD’ @WWEGable keepin the #PrimeBEEFcondition COMINNNNNNN’ In Life we have Tests….. We may fail the Tests……. But One Thing is Certain #OTISnGABES are Gonna ACE That Test! #BlueCollarBrawler.”
Training continues at the Alpha Academy.
@otiswwe costing us that match last Friday was a great lesson in Alpha philosophy for him, and he understands that. Even still, we have a LOT of work to do…
#AlphaAcademy pic.twitter.com/S7YM4XjftZ
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) December 16, 2020
#AlphaAcademy I Did my First PULL UP 💪🏻
Ohhh YEAAA
“The LOAD” @WWEGable keepin the #PrimeBEEFcondition COMINNNNNNN’ ✊🏻
In Life we have Tests…..
We may fail the Tests…….
But One Thing is Certain #OTISnGABES are Gonna ACE That Test! #BlueCollarBrawler pic.twitter.com/Kox8ZghfCE
— OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) December 16, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Asks Writers to Name Underused Talents That Can Shine
- Backstage Details On This Week’s RAW & Lana Being Removed From WWE TLC Match, Potential Charlotte Flair Return
- Jim Johnston On Inspiration Behind Vince McMahon’s Entrance Music, Creating The Undertaker’s Memorable Theme
- Backstage Details On AJ Styles’ Reaction To Hornswoggle Character In Impact Wrestling